Hotshots add rookie Loren Brill to guard-heavy lineup on one-year deal

MAGNOLIA has added another guard to its already deep backcourt rotation.

The Hotshots have come to terms with rookie Loren Brill, agreeing to a one-year contract on Monday.

Loren, the son of former Northern Cement team captain Louie Brill, was picked by NorthPort in the third round of the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft, 26th overall, but was left unsigned by the Batang Pier.

It paved the way for him to join Magnolia and ultimately led to this signing.

The 6-foot guard from Old Dominion University, however, will have to fight for his minutes as he plays in a loaded guard rotation in the Hotshots with Paul Lee and Mark Barroca leading the charge.

