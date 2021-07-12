Magnolia says no trade offers for Jio Jalalon - for now

THERE are no offers about a possible trade involving Jio Jalalon.

“There are no offers on the table as of today,” said Magnolia governor Rene Pardo in a message to SPIN.ph on the day the trade moratorium was lifted by the PBA prior to the start of the pro league's 46th season on Friday.

Jalalon was suspended without pay by the PBA and Magnolia on top of the P75,000 fine for playing in an outdoor basketball game which was caught on video in breach of the closed-circuit set-up the PBA is implementing this year.

The suspension is just the latest controversy involving the former Arellano star, who was previously caught playing in a ligang labas and just months ago was the subject of a complaint by his wife of infidelity and domestic abuse.

On Sunday, SPIN.ph, citing sources, reported that Jalalon has been placed on the trading block by management.

Jalalon has since apologized for the latest incident to his ballclub.

Magnolia open to trade talks

Magnolia management neither confirmed nor denied that Jalalon is on the trading block, only saying that the Hotshots are open to anything that will strengthen its roster.

“We are always open to trade talks. Depends on the trade offer always and if the PBA will approve it,” Pardo said.

Jalalon averaged 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.4 steals during Magnolia’s campaign in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

