Debut delayed, Aris Dionisio eagerly awaits resumption of PBA season

ARIS Dionisio would have wanted for a quick reboot to his career after his run with Manila in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) came to a sudden halt in the North Division semis.

Two days later, he was a full-fledged part of Magnolia.

Unfortunately, the timing wasn't in his favor as his requirements were not processed in time and led to him sitting at the sidelines in the Hotshots' season opener in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

It was a tough pill for him to swallow, compounded by Magnolia's bitter 94-78 defeat to San Miguel.

Like every rookie, he just wishes to soon be part of those strutting their stuff on the court.

"Syempre nandoon yung panghihinayang," he said. "Kahit opening, nanonood ako, gusto kong maglaro dahil sobrang sarap maglaro pag ganyan ang crowd."

Dionisio, who was taken ninth in the first round of the 2019 PBA Draft, is coming in to the Hotshots motivated as he hopes to achieve what he missed out in the MPBL, which is winning it all.

"Yung inaasam namin na championship sa MPBL, di namin nakuha. So diretso ako dito, gustong gusto kong makatulong sa Magnolia at sana pagkatiwalaan ako ni coach," said the hardworking 6-foot-4 banger.

Dionisio, however, will have to wait for a little bit longer with the PBA shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet he's looking at that time off to better jell with the Hotshots as they aim to live up to their billing as one of the favorites this conference.

"Siguro yung team namin, hindi pa naka-jell dahil maraming bagong players at halos almost one month and a half pa lang kami nakapag-practice," he said. "Sana sa next game, makalaro na ako at magtuloy-tuloy ang panalo namin."

