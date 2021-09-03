How Magnolia quickly moved on from stunning loss to Meralco

MAGNOLIA was quick to move on from its stinging setback against Meralco on Wednesday in a game where the team lost a 13-point lead in the final two minutes of the game.

There was no lengthy discussion within the team after the Hotshots lost, 95-94, to the Bolts following a game-winning lay-up at the buzzer by Chris Newsome, completing a comeback from a 93-80 deficit.

Head coach Chito Victolero took the blame for the defeat, then went down to business during the preparation against Blackwater without talking about the mental lapse that occurred in the final two minutes of the game, most notably by Calvin Abueva when he committed an offensive interference that nullified a basket by Ian Sangalang.

“Walang point fingers sa amin,” said Victolero. “I take it as a coach. I take the responsibility. It’s my fault. Sinabi ko sa kanila na kasalanan ko ‘yun, kasalanan ng coaching staff kaya kami natalo, and we move forward.”

Magnolia immediately recovered from that sorry defeat, defeating Blackwater, 94-78, to improve its card to 5-1. Victolero believes the key for this conference, a semi-bubble compressed tournament, is for teams and players to have a short memory from their previous games.

“Kung sino ‘yung team na makaka-adjust right away from bad loss or very good win, siya ‘yung may chance na maging successful sa bubble,” Victolero said. “Ang maganda lang sa mga players, kasi it’s a veteran team, they can easily move forward. They know that it’s just one game. We have more games to prepare and this game is very important for us. After this, we need to prepare for Talk ‘N Text (on Sunday).

Victolero also said there is also no point and looking back at the game thoroughly, pointing out that Magnolia was on the other side of the fence when the Hotshots won in come-from-behind fashion against NLEX last year during the PBA bubble.

“It happens to any team. Even before, last bubble, ganun din, we were down by 24 against NLEX, and then we won the game. It’s a different situation but it happens. The most important thing is we learn from that mistake and avoid it,” said Victolero.

“It’s just another game. Ang importante, we have a chance to bounce back. Sabi ko nga, it’s good and bad. Bad because natalo kami, masakit na talo. Good, it happens early in the conference. Walang point fingers, walang may kasalanan.”

