Magnolia, Phoenix seek to end losing streaks in PBA bubble clash

AFTER strong starts in the bubble, Magnolia and Phoenix Super LPG have skidded with two straight defeats in the PBA Philippine Cup.

One of those teams will end the drought as the two battle each other in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Gametime is at 6:45 p.m.

Wins have been hard to come by for the Hotshots and the Fuel Masters.

Following their rousing victory against NLEX where they came back from a 22-point deficit, the Hotshots have lost two in a row including a 109-104 defeat against Meralco on Tuesday.

Phoenix Super LPG, meanwhile, stormed out of the gates with two straight victories and an early lead in the team standings but has since dropped the next two including an 86-71 loss to Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday.

It has also been a tough schedule for Phoenix, which will be playing its third game in five days inside the bubble including on Monday when it faced off against TNT.

Meanwhile, NLEX and Meralco eye to make it back-to-back wins when they clash in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Road Warriors and the Bolts clash at 4 p.m. at the Smart 5G-powered venue.

NLEX finally made it to the win column after a 102-88 win over NorthPort on Wednesday that ended its 0-3 start.

Meralco, on the other hand, holds a 2-2 win-loss mark following its win over Magnolia on Tuesday.

