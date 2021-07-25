Magnolia overcomes Ginebra to grab share of PBA lead

MAGNOLIA Pambansang Manok kept its strong start going, defeating Barangay Ginebra, 89-79, on Sunday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.
Paul Lee kept the Hotshots undefeated in three games, thwarting a Stanley Pringle-led Gin Kings comeback bid with baskets late in the fourth on his way to a team-high 22 points.
The Hotshots are now 3-0, tying Rain or Shine for the lead in the team standings.
Using an 11-2 run to start the third, the Hotshots padded their lead that eventually reached 65-49, the biggest in the game.
“We started on our defense. We have a goal and we achieved that goal on defense. We had a good start. ‘Yun ang gusto naman namin. Credit to the players, they gave their best effort,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.
“We had a good start the third quarter. Credit kay Paul at sa mga teammates niya, lahat ginawa namin para makuha ang game na ‘to,” Victolero said.
Pringle finished with 22 points, leading the way as Ginebra cut Magnolia’s lead to two points, 79-77. But Lee countered with four straight points, before Ian Sangalang practically sealed the win with a short stab, 85-79, with 1:40 left in the game.
Lee set the tone early by scoring 11 points in the first quarter as Magnolia held a 46-42 halftime lead.
Sangalang had 17 points, while Calvin Abueva, playing his first match against Barangay Ginebra in a Magnolia uniform, had 15 points including eight in the third, while also grabbing nine rebounds.
The reigning champion fell to 1-2 as the slow start continued for the Gin Kings. Scottie Thompson had 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Christian Standhardinger also had a double-double with 13 and 11.
The scores:
Magnolia Pambansang Manok 89 – Lee 22, Sangalang 17, Abueva 15, Barroca 15, Corpuz 9, Jalalon 5, Dela Rosa 4, Reavis 2, Ahanmisi 0, Pascual 0, Dionisio 0.
Barangay Ginebra 79 – Pringle 22, Tenorio 13, Thompson 13, Standhardinger 13, Chan 9, J. Aguilar 9, Dillinger 0, Caperal 0, R. Aguilar 0, Devance 0, Ayaay 0.
Quarterscores: 22-22; 46-52; 67-56; 89-79.
