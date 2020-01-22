Magnolia new-boy Jackson Corpuz excited to learn from idol Pingris

JACKSON Corpuz couldn't hide his smile even if he tried, feeling like a giddy rookie as he begins a new chapter in his PBA career at Magnolia.

"Maaga akong umaalis ng bahay at dumarating dito sa practice. Excited ako sa mga pinapagawa sa akin," the 30-year-old forward shared.

Corpuz has every reason to, yearning to learn a lot in his new home after Columbian Dyip sent him to the Hotshots last month in exchange for Aldrech Ramos.

"Nakaka-excite kasi iba. Talagang pagdating ko pa lang, family ang pagtanggap sa akin," said Corpuz.

It's the kind of team the 6-foot-4 banger longed to be with given all the sacrifices he had to endure to get to this point.

The hardworking forward out of Philippine Christian University went undrafted in the 2014 PBA Rookie Draft and had to toil for three long years in the PBA D-League before his long awaited callup came from the Kia franchise in 2017.

After proving himself as one of the most solid forwards at the Kia/Columbian franchise, Corpuz can now step back and enjoy being one of the younger ones, learning from veterans like Marc Pingris.

"Pag-gising ko sa umaga, nae-excite ako lagi dahil may bago akong matututunan mula kila coach Chito (Victolero), coach Johnny (Abarrientos), at kuya Ping," he said.

That relationship with Pingris is what Corpuz treasures the most. After all, it's no less than the three-time Defensive Player of the Year whom he molded his game after.

"Dream ko talaga mapunta dito. Pagpasok ko pa lang, si Kuya Ping ang tinitingala ko dahil yung hustle sa kanya ko nakikita," he said. "Kaya malaking bagay sa akin si Kuya Ping dahil sa mga advice binibigay at tinuturo niya sa akin."