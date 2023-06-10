Magnolia letting go of Keith Zaldivar leads to Converge signing

HOPING to add size, depth, and more youth to its frontcourt, Converge signed up sophomore big man Keith Zaldivar.

Keith Zaldivar finds new home at Converge

The acquisition was made possible after the former Adamson center was let go by Magnolia.

Hotshots coach Chito Victolero confirmed Zaldivar is no longer with Magnolia, which acquired Fil-Am bigs Abu Tratter and David Murrell in a trade with the FiberXers for Adrian Wong and a future first round pick.

Zaldivar was signed for the coming PBA 48th season, according to Converge assistant team manager CK Kanapi-Daniolco, and could start suiting up for the team in the ongoing On Tour.

The new acquisition by the FiberXers was welcomed to the team by alternate governor Archen Cayabyab, Kanapi-Daniolco, coach Aldin Ayo, and Zaldivar’s representative AC Ong during the formal contract signing.

Zaldivar was a first round pick at no. 12 by Magnolia in last year’s draft, but failed to get the minutes as back up to Magnolia resident bigs Ian Sangalang and Rafi Reavis and sophomore James Laput.

