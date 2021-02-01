Magnolia forced to move practices from Ronac gym due to new protocols

MAGNOLIA is forced to leave its long-time training facility starting this season.

The Hotshots have left Ronac Art Center after the team reportedly had a hard time securing a clearance from the local government unit of San Juan for the resumption of its practices, as per a Games and Amusement Board (GAB) directive.

The team is now looking at the SGS stadium at Araneta Ave. in Quezon City as its possible new training venue. The gym once served as practice facility of the Blackwater franchise and the Gilas Pilipinas women’s team.

LGU clearance in places where teams are holding their practices are among the pre-requisites needed before being given the go-signal by the PBA to start their group workouts.

The facilities should also pass inspection by GAB personnel.

The Ronac gym has been home to the Purefoods franchise for more than a decade and considered a lucky charm for the team, dating back to the time of champion coaches Ryan Gregorio, Tim Cone, to current mentor Chito Victolero.

The Hotshots are scrambling to find a training facility as teams have already began their workouts on Monday.

Former Philippine Cup champion San Miguel is back on the playing court (Acropolis gym), and so are Meralco (Meralco gym), and NorthPort (Greenmeadows).

NLEX (Epsilon Chi Center at UP) and TnT Tropang Giga (Moro Lorenzo gym) had been grinding out as early as last week.

Set to follow within the week are Phoenix (Upper Deck gym), Alaska (Gatorade Hoops gym), Rain or Shine (Reyes gym), and Blackwater (Aero gym). Terrafirma (Azure Residences) is scheduled to start by the second week of February.

Only reigning all-Filipino champion Barangay Ginebra has not scheduled the start of its workouts yet.