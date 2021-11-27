Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Magnolia inks Rome dela Rosa to fresh, three-year contract

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Rome dela Rosa, contract signing
    The Hotshots show Rome dela Rosa their trust with a new contract.

    MAGNOLIA re-signed forward Rome dela Rosa to a new contract just before the opening of the PBA Governors Cup.

    Rome dela Rosa contract signing

    The 30-year-old forward, an integral piece of coach Chito Victolero’s rotation, inked a three-year deal with the Hotshots on Saturday.

    The former San Beda College standout and son of ex-PBA player Romy Dela Rosa, was joined by team manager Alvin Patrimonio and his agent Danny Espiritu during the simple contract signing.

    Dela Rosa’s signing came just days after the Hotshots let go of Justin Melton and Kyle Pascual in a trade with Terrafirma for rookie big man James Laput.

    Magnolia defensive lynchpin Rome dela Rosa went 4-of-5 from three-point range against Meralco in Game Seven.

      Dela Rosa has been a key player for the Hotshots since being acquired in 2016 for Pacsual in a trade between Alaska and the Purefoods franchise.

      He eventually won his first championship with Magnolia in the 2018 Governors Cup.

      The Hotshots battled TNT Tropang Giga in the finals of the last Philippine Cup at the Bacolor bubble, but lost in five games during the title series.

