RUSSEL Escoto has yet to play a single game for Magnolia since being acquired in a trade before the PBA 46th season.

But the Hotshots management had enough trust in him he was signed to a new contract on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old big man was given a one-year contract by the team, signed in the presence of Magnolia manager Alvin Patrimonio and Escoto's agent Marvin Espiritu of the Espiritu-Manotoc Basketball Management (EMBM).

Russel Escoto is suiting up for his fourth team in the PBA.

Escoto was acquired by the Hotshots in an off-season trade with Terrafirma Dyip for a second round pick.

But the 6-foot-6 forward out of Far Eastern University failed to see action for Magnolia in the Philippine Cup during the Bacolor bubble as he was still rehabilitating after undergoing operation for a shoulder injury.

The Hotshots eventually made the finals, but lost out to TNT Tropang Giga in five games.

The signing of Escoto, part of the 2016 special draft where he was taken in by the KIA franchise, came just three days after Magnolia also renewed ties with wingman Rome Dela Rosa.

The son of former PBA player Romy Dela Rosa agreed to a fresh, three-year deal with the Hotshots.

