Magnolia, Jerrick Ahanmisi finally agree on two-year contract

HIGHLY-touted shooting guard Jerrick Ahanmisi finally agreed to contract terms with Magnolia on Monday.

Ahanmisi signed the two-year contract offer from the Hotshots on Monday.

No terms of the deal was made available although the signing was confirmed by his representative Teddy Archer.

Ahanmisi, younger brother of Alaska guard Maverick, was selected No. 10 overall by the Hotshots in the recent PBA draft.

His signing came just as Magnolia signed rookie free agent Loren Brill on the same day.

The contract negotiations were more than two months in the making since the Hotshots drafted the former Adamson University stalwart, who coach Chito Victolero described as the 'best shooter' in this year's Draft Class.

Signing Ahanmisi and Brill meant the two rookies could start practicing with the team once the Hotshots begin with their 5-on-5 scrimmages.

