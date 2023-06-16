Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Magnolia makes it five straight wins to open PBA on Tour campaign

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    VICTORIES keep on coming for Magnolia in the PBA On Tour as the Hotshots dominated an undermanned TNT side on Friday night, 96-63, at the Ynares Sports Arena

    Rome Dela Rosa provided the early spark for the Hotshots before Joseph Eriobu, Mark Barroca, and James Laput sustained the team's run to a fifth straight win.

    Dela Rosa scored 13 of his team-high 19 points in the first half, which ended with a 12-0 Magnolia run for a 43-31 lead.

    The Tropang Giga, who played with only 10 players, remain winless in three preseason games.

