Magnolia relies on Sangalang to beat NorthPort, extend win streak to five

MAGNOLIA leaned on Ian Sangalang to extend its winning streak to five by holding off NorthPort, 83-76, on Sunday in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Sangalang scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Hotshots rose to 6-4 (win-loss), joining Alaska and Meralco in fourth place and with a clear shot at one of four twice-to-beat spots in the quarterfinal round.

NorthPort, which was already out of contention for a quarterfinal berth even for the match, dropped to a 1-8 win-loss record in a frustrating bubble campaign weighed down by an injury to spearhead Sean Anthony.

Magnolia looked sharp despite playing back-to-back days. The Hotshots emerged victorious against Rain or Shine, thanks to the heroics of Paul Lee.



“I’m very happy and very proud na ‘yung back-to-back [games], naipanalo namin. Kahit one point pa ‘yan o 30 points pa ‘yan, tatanggapin ko ‘yan basta manalo,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.



It was Sangalang’s turn to lead Magnolia this time.

The Hotshots center, finally free from the injuries that hounded him early in the bubble, was active early, notching 10 points in the first half that had his team ahead, 42-36.



Sangalang’s three-point play also capped a six-point start to the fourth, pushing Magnolia’s lead to 20 points, 76-56.



Magnolia, however, still had to withstand a 13-0 NorthPort run that cut the deficit to 80-76. The Hotshots went to Sangalang, who converted a lay-up with 2:06 remaining in the game to douse cold water on the Batang Pier's comeback.



Lee had a solid outing as a facilitator with 14 points, six rebounds, and eight assists. Jackson Corpuz, Rome Dela Rosa, and rookie Aris Dionisio tallied 10 points each.



Christian Standhardinger and Kevin Ferrer each scored 18 points in the Batang Pier's fourth consecutive defeat.



The scores:



Magnolia 83 – Sangalang 23, Lee 14, Corpuz 10, Dela Rosa 10, Dionisio 10, Jalalon 6, Calisaan 4, Barroca 4, Banchero 2, Melton 0, Reavis 0.



NorthPort 76 – Standhardinger 18, Ferrer 18, Cruz 8, Nabong 8, Elorde 7, Manganti 6, Subido 5, Taha 3, Revilla 3, Lanete 0, Guinto 0.



Quarters: 24-15; 42-36; 70-56; 83-76.