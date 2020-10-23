Magnolia not taking a risk on Sangalang, Dela Rosa ahead of 'Clasico'

ANGELES CITY – Magnolia isn’t taking a risk on the fitness of Ian Sangalang and Rome Dela Rosa especially if the two are not ready to suit up against Phoenix in their PBA Philippine Cup showdown on Friday night.

Coach Chito Victolero said the two key players are again game-time decisions, adding he won't hesitate to sit them again despite the Hotshots reeling from back-to-back losses for a 1-3 record inside the bubble.

After a day's rest, the Hotshots will play the 'Bubble Clasico' against Barangay Ginebra on Sunday.

“Will try them later,” he said hours before the game at the Angeles University Foundation gym (powered by Smart 5G). After ma-treat at maka-warm up kung puwede at may go signal ng PTs (physical therapists) they will play.

“Kung wala, baka rest ulit.”

Both players sat out Magnolia’s 104-109 loss to Meralco the last time. Sangalang is suffering from back pains, while Dela Rosa is bothered by a hyperextended knee.

Victolero said the absence of the two made them wanting in the middle especially with veteran Marc Pingris not playing this conference.

“Mga key players namin yun. Kaya mahirap,” he said. “Without Ping, Ian, and then Rome. Sana nga maka-recover yung dalawa.”

“Day to day sila. Later pag naka warm up, saka nila sasabihin sa akin (kung puwede),” said the Magnolia mentor.