Magnolia goes for twice-to-beat in game vs quarterfinal-seeking RoS

THE MAGNOLIA Chicken Timplados look to seal their place in the top two in their clash against Rain or Shine on Friday at the close of the elimination round of the PBA Season 47 Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

PBA schedule today December 2

Magnolia tries to clinch the second seed and the last twice-to-beat bonus in its 5:45 p.m. match-up against Rain or Shine.

The Hotshots look to avoid going down to No. 3 as a defeat will jump Barangay Ginebra to second place in the quarterfinal seedings.

The ballclub got an opportunity to take the second seed with a 108-96 win over Meralco last Sunday.

“Our destiny is in our hands,” said Magnolia assistant coach Jason Webb. “We handled our business. We are blessed with an opportunity to get that twice-to-beat… We play Rain, we handle that one, and we get that advantage. But it’s one thing to have that opportunity. It’s another thing to take care of business.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Like Magnolia, Rain or Shine still has a lot to play for in the match-up, as a win will enable the Elasto Painters to clinch a playoff spot in the quarterfinals. A defeat will send the Elasto Painters to a playoff for the eighth and final quarterfinal spot against NLEX.

Watch Now

Rain or Shine got a full week to prepare for Magnolia after it beat Blackwater, 116-97.

In the first game, San Miguel faces Meralco at 3 p.m. in a virtual no-bearing game.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Beermen are already locked at the fifth seed but they are still in the hunt to extend their winning streak to four games in the match.

The Bolts are no longer in contention for a quarterfinal spot, but they are out to improve on their 4-7 record at the close of the eliminations.