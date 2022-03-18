Full-strength Magnolia goes for semis berth against Phoenix

MAGNOLIA tries to live up to its billing as the top seed faces Phoenix Super LPG on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Magnolia vs Phoenix preview

The Hotshots go for a semifinal spot against the Fuel Masters in their 6 p.m. encounter.

Magnolia finished the elimination round with a 9-2 record but will enter the game on a losing note after it was stunned by Blackwater, 101-100, last March 9.

The first-ranked team got a welcome news with Calvin Abueva set to return to the Hotshots after dealing with a calf injury that kept him out for the majority of the conference.

Abueva will be joined by import Mike Harris, Paul Lee, and Mark Barroca, the three of which have been playing solidly as of late on both ends.

Phoenix clinched the eighth-seed in the quarterfinals the hard way after beating NorthPort in a playoff, 101-98, last Sunday with Matthew Wright leading the way for the Fuel Masters.

Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson said the game is an opportunity to test themselves in another do-or-die situation.

“We are just happy to be here,” said Robinson. “We respect Magnolia a lot. We have to focus on what we have control of. That’s going to be a challenge. We know that Magnolia is the top-seeded team.”

The winner of the series will face either Meralco or San Miguel in a best-of-five tussle in the semifinals.

