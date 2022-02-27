MAGNOLIA takes another shot at a quarterfinal seat when it goes up against San Miguel on Sunday in the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center.

The Hotshots try to bounce back in their 6:30 p.m. match-up against the Beermen, who made an import change on the eve of the contest.

Magnolia suffered its first defeat of the conference on Thursday when it was stung by NorthPort, 103-101, to go down to 6-1 win-loss. The Hotshots though remained in first place following Meralco’s loss to Alaska on Saturday.

Former NBA player Shabazz Muhammad is set to play for San Miguel on Sunday, replacing Orlando Johnson in the team’s final push to secure one of the four twice-to-beat incentives in the quarterfinals.

With a 5-3 win-loss record, the Beermen are seeking to extend their winning streak to three games following their 104-99 win over Phoenix Super LPG last Wednesday.

LA Tenorio and the Gin Kings seek a second straight win.

In the 4 p.m. game, Barangay Ginebra takes on Terrafirma.

The Gin Kings go for their second straight victory and their first winning streak since starting 3-0 in the conference.

Ginebra struggled since that hot start, losing four straight games which was finally broken on Friday with a 109-100 win over Blackwater.

A win will put the Gin Kings, who have a 4-4 win-loss mark, back in the hunt for the twice-to-beat incentives.

The Dyip are out to end their two-game losing streak. Last Thursday, Terrafirma lost to Meralco, 107-95.

