Sangalang helps Magnolia survive Mikey-led TNT comeback in Game 2

MARK Barroca and Ian Sangalang combined to lead Magnolia Chicken Timplados to a 92-88 victory on Friday that tied their 2022 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals at 1-1 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Barroca scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half while Sangalang made two clutch baskets to help the Hotshots survive a late rally by the Tropang GIGA led by the red-hot Mikey Williams.

Barroca also nailed a jumper that increased the lead to 88-81 after Williams went berserk in the fourth, enough to maintain their lead that reached as high as 19 early in that quarter.

