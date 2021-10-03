Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Magnolia shuts down Meralco in endgame to draw first blood

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    CALVIN Abueva provided the spark late in the game despite foul trouble as Magnolia took an 88-79 Game One win over Meralco on Sunday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

    Abueva had 13 points, seven assists, and two steals, and made an impact on both ends during the Hotshots’ late pullaway despite playing with five fouls.

    Unlike in their elimination round match, there was no collapse this time as Magnolia protected its double-digit lead that reached 14 late in the game to draw first blood in the best-of-seven series.

    Paul Lee

