Magnolia springs back to life, deals Ginebra first loss in bubble

PAUL Lee hit his stride just in time as Magnolia snapped a three-game losing streak with a 102-92 win over Barangay Ginebra on Sunday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

After a slow start, Lee converted key baskets in a 14-0 run to help Magnolia clinch only its second win in five outings.

Lee also buried a long three that gave the Hotshots a 99-89 lead, ending an 11-game losing streak to the Gin Kings in elimination-round games.