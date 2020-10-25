Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Oct 25
    PBA

    Magnolia springs back to life, deals Ginebra first loss in bubble

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    PAUL Lee hit his stride just in time as Magnolia snapped a three-game losing streak with a 102-92 win over Barangay Ginebra on Sunday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

    After a slow start, Lee converted key baskets in a 14-0 run to help Magnolia clinch only its second win in five outings.

    Lee also buried a long three that gave the Hotshots a 99-89 lead, ending an 11-game losing streak to the Gin Kings in elimination-round games.

    PHOTO: PBA Images

