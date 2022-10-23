Magnolia battles Barangay Ginebra with Hotshots back in full force

MAGNOLIA Chicken Timplados stakes its unbeaten slate against Barangay Ginebra on Sunday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Hotshots go for their sixth win in their match-up against their archrival Gin Kings at 6:45 p.m.

Magnolia remains the only undefeated team in the league in large part due to the strong play of its import Nick Rakocevic, who is averaging 30 points, 18.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.4 blocks.

Magnolia will get a timely boost for the Sunday match-up as Ian Sangalang and Rome Dela Rosa have already returned to the team after recovering from typhoid fever.

Sangalang and Dela Rosa saw limited action in their previous game where the Hotshots beat NorthPort, 109-91, but their appearance went a long way as they play against Ginebra.

“Coach Chito is just building them up,” said Magnolia assistant coach Jason Webb, referring to head coach Chito Victolero giving Sangalang and Dela Rosa minutes after an illness. “While we have goals, what is important is the growth. Nakikita natin ‘yung growth ni Ian and Rome, bumabalik na.”

The Hotshots are back to full strength with the return of Ian Sangalang and Rome de la Rosa. PHOTO: PBA Images

Sangalang had 10 points and four rebounds in 14 minutes, and Dela Rosa had six points in 12 minutes against NorthPort.

Barangay Ginebra will be playing for the first time in nine days after the Kings suffered a 101-93 loss to Phoenix Super LPG to drop to 2-2.

In the first game, NLEX goes for its second straight win when it tackles San Miguel at 4:30 p.m.

The Road Warriors finally captured a victory under new head coach Frankie Lim after a 110-101 decision over TNT, last Wednesday.

A win by NLEX will enable the Road Warriors to claim solo third place and close in on the leaders Magnolia and Bay Area.

San Miguel tries to arrest its two-game losing skid against NLEX. The Beermen dropped to 1-3 in the first game of import Devon Scott after bowing to Converge, 106-102, last Friday.

