Magnolia, Barangay Ginebra resume twice-to-beat bids vs separate foes

MAGNOLIA Chicken Timplados and Barangay Ginebra continue their respective pursuits for a twice-to-beat advantage on Sunday when they face separate foes in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

PBA schedule today November 27

The Hotshots battle Meralco at 4:30 p.m., while the Gin Kings square off against NorthPort at 6:45 p.m.

Magnolia is currently ahead in the race for the final twice-to-beat incentive with an 8-2 win-loss record, with Barangay Ginebra in fourth with a 7-3 mark.

The Hotshots suffered a 95-89 defeat against Bay Area two Saturdays ago, but their twice-to-beat chances stayed alive after the Gin Kings dropped a 120-117 overtime loss to NLEX last Friday.

Magnolia will claim the twice-to-beat with a sweep of its two remaining games, including the clash against Meralco, which is also in a must-win situation.

The Bolts currently sit at ninth place with a 4-5 win-loss record, but the team has been a roll, winning three straight games after the arrival of KJ McDaniels as their import.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Meralco will see action 11 days after the Bolts overcame TNT, 97-91, to pick up their fourth win in the conference.

Ginebra is still in contention for a twice-to-beat, but its fate is no longer in its hands even if the Kings sweep their remaining assignments.

Watch Now

NorthPort is also in need of a win especially as it now sits in a share of fifth place with San Miguel in the team standings with a 6-5 win-loss mark.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Batang Pier have won three straight outings including a 112-97 victory over Converge last November 20.

Ginebra and NorthPort will play against each other for the first time since their blockbuster trade during the offseason where the Kings received Jamie Malonzo and the Batang Pier got Arvin Tolentino being part of the deal.