Kiefer raves over 'Magic Tiongson' as former teammate plays hero's role

JUAMI Tiongson evoked memories of his ‘Magic Tiongson’ days with Ateneo with his superb performance for Terrafirma in its upset win over San Miguel on Wednesday.

Tiongson scored a career-high 28 points to lift the Dyip to a 110-104 overtime win over the Beermen in their first game of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup restart.

The 30-year-old Tiongson shot 10-of-21 from the field including 4-of-9 from threes. He also had 7 assists and 3 steals, while grabbing 3 rebounds as well.

“Daaaaaaang. Magic. Go get yours,” Kiefer Ravena, a former Tiongson teammate at Ateneo and NLEX, tweeted on Wednesday, reminding everyone of the guard's nickname that dates back to their high school days at Ateneo.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Terrafirma coach Johnedel Cardel said Tiongson or anyone else in the team will be given an opportunity to play, so long as they take advantage of the minutes given to them.

“It’s not Juami lang. Talagang sinwerte si Juami. Kung sino maganda ang nilalaro, you can play a lot of minutes,” said Cardel.

Even before the win, Tiongson’s play has actually been on the rise.

Wednesday was the second consecutive time that Tiongson scored 20 points or more in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup. He scored 20 points against Rain or Shine in their August 1 game at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Tiongson also had 19 points against Magnolia last July 30.

In his first full season with Terrafirma since being traded from NLEX in 2019, Tiongson averaged 13.5 points in the Dyip’s campaign in the bubble which was second only to CJ Perez's team-high 24.4 average.

