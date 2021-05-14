Magat, Golla, Gabriel back for another tour of duty with Bossing

BLACKWATER began accounting its personnel as PBA scrimmages are expected to finally get going by next week.

The Bossing signed big men Marion Magat, Jonjon Gabriel, and Frank Golla each to a one-year contract, according to team manager Jacob Munez on Friday.

The new tour of duty for the three became imperative after the franchise lost sophomore center Maurice Shaw to NLEX following a three-team trade in the off-season that also included TnT Tropang Giga.

Golla, Gabriel, and Magat all joined the franchise last season, and provided quality minutes manning the middle for the Bossing during the Philippine Cup bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

The 6-foot-7 Magat registered 4.1 points and 4.0 rebounds in 10 games, while Golla, an original second round pick of Blackwater in the 2014 draft (23rd overall), normed 4.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 6-foot-6 Gabriel meanwhile, averaged 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds, while shooting 53 percent from the field. He was taken in as a free agent prior to the season after suiting up for the Manila Stars in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) following a two-year stint with Terrafirma.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Magat and Co. will share frontcourt duties with free agent pick Kelly Nabong, the temperamental forward who agreed to a short six-month deal with the team after failing to get an extension contract with NorthPort.

The Bossing, who had a strong start in last year’s all-Filipino conference, but faltered in the homestretch to finish with a 2-9 record, also recently came to terms with veteran big man KG Canaleta, along with rookie picks Reymark Acuno, Josh Torralba, and Andre Paras.

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.