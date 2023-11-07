Mac Tallo activated by Converge after getting PBA green light

MAC Tallo is back in the PBA.

The flashy Cebuano guard was activated by Converge in time for its Season 48 debut against Blackwater on Wednesday after getting the green light from the PBA Commissioner's Office,

The six-foot Tallo was signed to a two-year contract by the FiberXers in the offseason, but his PBA comeback faced a major hurdle when it was revealed that he can flunked a random drug test during his time with NLEX in 2018.

The positive test carries a six-month suspension which became the bone of contention for the ballclub and the league.

However, PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro confirmed on Tuesday that the 29-year old 3x3 standout wrote a letter to Commissioner Willie Marcial appealing his case. He met with Marcial and Castro on Friday.

Marcial reinstated Tallo on Tuesday, clearing the way for his inclusion in the Converge lineup in time for its season debut.

Mac Tallo's PBA comeback

Tallo takes the place of rookie Kamron Vigan-Fleming, who was relegated to the team's unrestricted free agent with right to salary list (UFAWR2RS).

Tallo was a first-round pick at 10th overall by TNT in 2017 who last played in the PBA in 2018 with NLEX. He averaged 5.1 points and 2.8 assists in 32 games before taking his act to the MPBL and later the 3x3 circuit.

