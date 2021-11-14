Mac Cardona, Larry Fonacier cross paths again in PBA 3x3

AT this late stage of their playing careers, Larry Fonacier and Mac Cardona tries to rekindle their rivalry in a new platform.

The two veterans make their PBA comebacks in the inaugural 3x3 tournament, the most senior among the 52 players suiting up for 13 different teams in the opening leg that opens on Nov. 20 at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Fonacier, nicknamed ‘Baby Face Assasin,’ will be playing for CAVITEX, while Cardona for Zamboanga Valientes.

As their paths cross again after a long while on Saturday, the two briefly reminisced on the past that saw them play against each other in championship games involving Ateneo and De La Salle in the UAAP, and Alaska and Talk ‘N Text in the PBA.

Feeling is mutual

“Nung nagkita kami sabi niya sa akin I’m very happy na makita niya ako. Ako rin naman,” Cardona, known as ‘Captain Hook,’ shared about his short conversation with Fonacier. “Masaya lang na makakalaro ko ulit si Larry.”

Continue reading below ↓

The feeling is mutual for Fonacier, 39.

“It’s always good to play against former opponents, especially those who bring out the best in me,” said the CAVITEX team captain.

Fonacier and Cardona faced each other twice in the UAAP Finals, with La Salle first winning the championship in 2001, before Ateneo got payback the following year (2002) in a finals whose most memorable moment came in the waning seconds of Game 1 when Fonacier twice blocked Cardona’s potential game-tying basket.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The two later elevated their rivalry in the pro league, culminating in a face-off during the 2008-09 Philippine Cup finals between Alaska and Talk ‘N Text.

Cardona eventually led the Texters to the championship in a series that went the full seven games, and was adjudged the Finals MVP.

Incidentally, both were batchmates in the PBA, entering the draft on the same year in 2005. Cardona was taken in the first round at No. 5 overall by Air2, while Fonacier was tabbed in the second round by Red Bull at No. 14.

Continue reading below ↓

The 40-year-old Cardona hopes to relive those glory years again though he’s aware both he and Fonacier are already way past their primes.

“So until now naglalaro kami,” he said with a smile. “Yung phase namin na competitive kami noon nung glory days namin with La Salle-Ateneo, with Alaska-TnT. Yung makikita nila yung match up na yun,” said Cardona, who last played in the PBA four years ago with GlobalPort.

Under the current 3x3 format, the only time Cardona and Fonacier could face might come in the playoffs since their respective teams were drawn into different pools. Zamboanga Valientes is in the stacked Pool A, while CAVITEX is in Pool C.

The top three teams in Pool A will advance to the quarterfinals, and so will the top two teams in Pools B and C, respectively. The third best team in Pools B and C though, will play in a knockout match for the eighth and final playoffs spot.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But as Fonacier pointed out, the 3x3 is not about individuals but more on team play.

“This is really about me helping my teammates, and the young guys to just develop their games,” said Fonacier, who has never played competitive 3x3 games.

Fonacier will be joined at CAVITEX by Dave Murrell, AC Soberano, and Kyles Lao.

Cardona, who previously played in 3x3 circuits, has JR Cawaling, Kyle Neypes, and Gino Jumao-as for teammates at Zamboanga.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.