Mac Cardona eyeing PBA comeback through 3x3 league

VETERAN Mac Cardona is keeping his fingers crossed his coming stint in the PBA 3x3 would pave the way for a final stop in Asia's pioneering pro league.

Cardona will be suiting up for the Zamboanga Valientes team.

The 40-year-old guard said it's a blessing for him just being back where his pro career started even if it meant playing in a three-a-side tournament.

Mac Cardona believes he still has what it takes to return to the PBA.

And given another opportunity, he wants to have another shot at playing in the PBA anew before he calls it a career.

"PBA is my family ever since na draft ako in 2005 so sobrang saya ako na nabigyan ako ulit ng opportunity kahit 3x3 lang," he said on Saturday during the Media Day conference at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

"Tignan natin kung mabigyan pa tau dito ng opportunity. Sana para maganda yung pag retiro ko sa PBA kasi gusto kong mag retire as a PBA (player).

