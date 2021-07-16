Mac Belo enjoys being part of Meralco, says Black

MAC Belo’s attitude during the preseason and his high basketball IQ set him up for an impressive debut with Meralco in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

Meralco coach Norman Black revealed Belo was quick to adapt to the Bolts system in the preseason buildup, after he was acquired in a trade with Meralco for Baser Amer.

Practice made perfect for Belo on Friday as the Meralco new boy scored a career-high 27 points in the Bolts’ 85-63 win over NorthPort at the Ynares Sports Arena.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

“Mac Belo is a professional,” said Black. “He came in immediately and he blended with the team immediately. He was very quick as far as learning systems and players. I haven’t had any problems with him."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Black also said Belo likes the situation he is in.

“He seems to be enjoying being a part of the Meralco team and he showed it tonight on the court. He led us to this victory."

Aside from his 27-point output, Belo also had nine rebounds and three assists. He was also proficient from the field, making 11 of 18 attempts.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“He is a big addition to our team and hopefully, he can continue to play well in our future games,” said Black.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.