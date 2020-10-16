Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mac Belo credits long bike rides for solid play in PBA bubble

    by Gerry Ramos
    8 hours ago
    PHOTO: Mac Belo's IG Page

    ANGELES CITY – Mac Belo credits his long bike rides for strengthening his injured knee in time for the PBA Philippine Cup restart.

    Belo had a minor surgery during the offseason and was about to begin his therapy when the National Capital Region (NCR) was put under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

    Good thing, he had biking as alternative rehabilitation.

    Good thing too, he and some members of the team, along with head coach Nash Racela, bonded during the break biking in different parts of Metro Manila.

    “Nakatulong ng malaki yung biking namin nila coach Nash sa pagpapalakas (ng tuhod ko),” said Belo on Friday. “During lockdown kasi, sarado lahat ng (training) centers.”

    “Kumbaga bago pumasok dito sa bubble, nakapag-baon na rin ng kaunti.”

    The 27-year-old native of Midsayap, Cotabato, has so far been solid in the Elite’s first two games at the Clark bubble, averaging 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds as the team split its firs two games.

    Belo hopes he’ll be able to sustain his form given the compact schedule of the league where games are being held every day in the eliminations.

      “Ang iniisip ko na lang ngayon, ma-sustain ito and makundisyon ng 100 percent kahit paano,” said the Blackwater big man.

