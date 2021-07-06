Black says Belo gives Meralco better chance to beat Ginebra

MAC Belo is expected to give Meralco a big lift for the coming PBA season after the Bolts acquired the 6-foot-4 forward in a trade.

Meralco coach Norman Black said the Belo trade is an upgrade to the team that still needs help in the frontcourt despite their respectable showing in the 2020 Philippine Cup.

“Why would you not want Mac Belo?” said Black during a SPIN Zoom In episode. “He is good for double-figure scoring, seven to eight rebounds a game. He is a talent.”

“We needed more floor spacing a little bit more. He gives us a solid three-point shot. He is just a good player, not to mention, he has a great attitude as a player,” said Black.

The Bolts picked up Belo from Blackwater in exchange for Baser Amer and Bryan Faundo last February in one of the high-profile trades during the offseason.

Black said a player like Belo would give the Bolts a better chance at beating teams such as reigning champion Barangay Ginebra, which will be parading some of the top bigs in the PBA in Japeth Aguilar and Christian Standhardinger.

Meralco has lost to Barangay Ginebra twice in the finals, with the Kings also eliminating the Bolts in last year’s Philippine Cup semifinals following a late three by Scottie Thompson.

“A lot of people ask why did you trade for Mac Belo and you let go of Baser Amer. If you go up against Ginebra, you don’t have enough big men, you are not going to beat them,” said Black.

“If you don’t have quality big guy to combat what they have, especially if one of your guys get in foul trouble, good luck to you. Picking up Mac Belo was a big lift for us and hopefully, he will help us a lot this year,” said Black.

