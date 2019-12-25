Chris Lutz interested in a PBA comeback by next season, says agent

CHRIS Lutz is not discounting a possible return to the PBA.

The 34-year-old wingman, a recent visitor in the country, expressed interest in resuming a stalled pro career in the Philippines after more than two years of absence following a meeting with his agent Marvin Espiritu just before the holiday season.

“Yes, we’ve met. He’s attending to a family matter muna, but he’s not discounting a comeback,” disclosed Espiritu on Christmas Day.

Lutz came back from Illinois for a three-week vacation and made the most of his time visiting old friends and teammates, including fellow Fil-Am and fellow Smart Gilas Pilipinas teammate Marcio Lassiter.

He also took time to sit down and discuss things with Espiritu.

The two-year absence obviously left the Purdue and Marshall product out of shape, according to Espiritu.

“Sa ngayon wala pa kasi siya sa basketball shape,” said the co-founder of the EMBM (Espiritu-Manotoc Basketball Management).

“If ever, he’s looking at next season, but everything is up in the air pa.”

Meralco holds the rights to Lutz, who the franchise picked from the free-agency list after being let go by San Miguel.

Unfortunately, Lutz hasn’t played a single game for the Bolts since landing there in 2017, no thanks to an assortment of injuries to the foot, ankle and back that kept him from making a comeback.

Espiritu though failed to mention if Lutz would be healthy enough to make a PBA return.

The forward last played in the league during the 2015-16 season while still with the Beermen, a part of the history-making ‘Beer-acle’ unit that completed a comeback from 0-3 down to win the Philippine Cup title against Alaska.

Lutz last played in the Commissioner’s Cup that same season before injury relegated him to the sidelines for the rest of the year.

The No. 3 overall pick by Petron (San Miguel) in the 2011 rookie draft, Lutz won a total of three championships in five seasons with the franchise.