Philippine Arena to host if PBA Finals reach limit as Game 2 set in Lucena

LUCENA will play host to another PBA Governors’ Cup finals game, while the coronation of the season-ending conference champion could be done at the Philippine Arena.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial bared the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena will once again be the venue for a finals game, specifically, Game Two of the Governors’ Cup title showdown on Friday, January 10.

Marcial added Game Six and Seven of the same Governors’ Cup finals will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan where thousands are once again expected to watch.

It is at the Philippine Arena where a league record 54,086 witnessed Game Seven of the 2017 PBA Governors’ Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco, with the Gin Kings winning the crown.

In that same finals, Game One of the series between the Gin Kings and the Bolts was held at the Quezon Convention Center.

Incidentally, the two teams could be facing each other once again in this conference’s finals series.

Barangay Ginebra has clinched the first finals berth of the Governors’ Cup after beating NorthPort in four games in the semifinals.

Meralco, meanwhile, is still battling for that last seat in the finals as the Bolts are slated to face TNT in Game Five of their own semifinal series on Monday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.