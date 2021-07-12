Louie Vigil leads San Miguel team in inaugural PBA 3x3

LOUIE Vigil, Daniel De Guzman and Bacon Austria will play for San Miguel in the inaugural season of the PBA 3x3 this year.

Vigil and De Guzman suited up for the Beermen over the past few seasons.

A product of University of Sto. Tomas, Vigil has been with the Beermen since 2017, although he was on loan for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League.

De Guzman, meanwhile, cracked the Beermen line-up last year after being drafted in the fourth round, 42nd overall in the 2019 draft. Austria, selected by Rain or Shine in the 2012 draft and son of SMB coach Leo, has been with the Beermen as one of their practice players.

Other San Miguel 3x3 players

Vigil, De Guzman, and Austria will be joined by Jeff Manday, Paul Gulfo, and James Mangahas in the Beermen’s 3x3 roster.

Manday was recently signed by San Miguel. At No. 58, he was the last player to be picked in the Season 46 draft.

Gulfo also made it to the 3x3 team after he became ineligible in the recent PBA draft. Raised in Canada, Gulfo was one of the seven Fil-foreigners who were unable to complete their requirements for the draft last March.

Mangahas played in the MPBL, most recently with Binan during the 2019-2020 Lakan Season.

