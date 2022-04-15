Louie Vigil basks on 3x3 title win with SMB after 5-on-5 success

FROM 5-on-5, Louie Vigil has new-found success with San Miguel in the PBA 3x3.

The 6-foot-3 wingman helped the Beermen clinch the final leg title in the second conference of the standalone tournament after beating Pioneer Pro Tibay in the championship round, 21-17.

Louie Vigil tastes success in both formats

Vigil finished with five points, two rebounds, and an assist in claiming his first 3x3 title with the Beermen - add to the three championships he previously won with the franchise as part of the 5-on-5 team.

“Ako pa lang ba? Sana nga,” he said with a grin when told of the prospect about being the first player to win titles in both the PBA’s 5-on-5 and 3x3 meet.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Leg 6 crown was actually the second for San Miguel this conference after likewise topping Leg 2 last month.

But Vigil was not part of the active roster back then when the team beat Barangay Ginebra in the finals, as Ken Bono, Bacon Austria, Jeff Manday, and Mon Rogado completed the San Miguel quartet.

“Part naman ako nung team that time, pero iba pa rin yung nasa loob ka ng court at naglalaro,” he said.

Vigil, 30, has been a Beerman from the very start, selected in the second round by the team in the 2017 draft and part of the unit that won the 2018 and 2019 Philippine Cup as well as the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

He doesn’t mind being assigned to San Miguel’s 3x3 team which he said is truly a new experience for him.

In the half-court game, the former University of Santo Tomas stalwart gets to display his playing skills, which was not the case in 5-on-5 due to limited playing time.

Continue reading below ↓

And mind you, 3x3 is not as easy as people would think.

“Sa 5-on-5 at least meron kayong pacing, sa 3x3 tuluy-tuloy, e. Walang room for you to think about your mistake, otherwise maiiwan ka. Mabilis ang laro and very physical,” said Vigil.

As one of only two repeat champion teams this conference aside from Limitless App, San Miguel is already assured of competing in the season’s last grand finals set April 20 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Vigil and the Beermen of coach Boycie Zamar are not about to be satisfied as they eye to make it all the way to the top and win the top purse of P750,000 for the champion.

“Yun ang paghahandaan namin ngayon,” said the San Miguel forward

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.