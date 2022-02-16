LOOK: Thirdy Ravena at Big Dome to support dad, watch TNT

THIRDY Ravena watched Wednesday’s second game of the PBA Governors’ Cup between TNT and San Miguel at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Ravena was in attendance for the match, his first public appearance since arriving in the country to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Incidnetally, the PBA welcomed the fans back at the Big Dome for the fifirst time since the resumption of the Governors' Cup.

Aside from supporting his father Bong who is an assistant coach at TNT, Ravena was also at the venue with Gilas Pilipinas slated to practice after the PBA matches.

“Ngayon lang uli ako nagka-chance panoorin ‘yung PBA and to support my dad sa Talk ‘N Text. May practice din kami pagkatapos namin dito sa Araneta so might as well just be here and watch the game,” said Ravena.

Focus on Gilas

Ravena expressed his excitement in joining Gilas Pilipinas again in the middle of his Japan B.League campaign with the San-En NeoPhoenix.

Continue reading below ↓

“Very excited to play for the country once again. Nice to be back and see familiar faces. Nothing else to say but hopefully, maglaro kami ng maganda sa window,” said Ravena.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ravena got a chance to watch TNT up close with a few members of the Tropang GIGA squad also joining the Gilas campaign in the first window of the Fiba window.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“It’s also nice na nakikita ko sila kung paano sila maglaro ngayon. Hindi pa sila masyado nakaka-practice with us. I kinda see what their game is like.

"Baka magka-idea ako kung ano kailangan ko gawin para makatulong sa team sa upcoming qualifiers,” said Ravena.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.