LOOK: Paul Lee, Kiefer Ravena put in the work just weeks after leaving bubble

PAUL Lee and Kiefer Ravena have started to put in the work just weeks after leaving the PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

Lee and Ravena were seen shooting three-pointers from way out in a video tweeted by Ravena, in what appears to be a workout at the Upper Deck Gym in Pasig City.

The two players are working out even though the date of the 2021 PBA season has yet to be determined because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee and Ravena figured in an epic shootout inside the bubble, but both had little luck in the PBA bubble as Magnolia and NLEX bowed out early.

Lee and the Hotshots' campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion after Matthew Wright buried a three to send Phoenix Super LPG to the semifinals.

Ravena’s team, meanwhile, didn’t even reach the playoffs as NLEX ended up at ninth place at the end of the elimination round.

The workouts are the testament to the hardwork both players have been known for.

Lee lost weight prior to the bubble and it showed in his performance as he was one of the top players in the bubble. Ravena, on the other hand, added muscle to his frame in order to keep up with the physicality in the league.