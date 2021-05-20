LOOK: Greg Slaughter joins Northport practice in Batangas

GREG Slaughter attended full practice with NorthPort on Thursday - his first since being traded from Barangay Ginebra last March.

Slaughter joined the Batang Pier’s training session as PBA teams resumed practice at the Batangas City Sports Center after being given the green light by the government.

Slaughter is one of the newest acquisitions of NorthPort after getting him from Barangay Ginebra in a blockbuster deal that involved Christian Standhardinger.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Hopes are high for Slaughter, who is set to play his first season since taking a sabbatical last year. His last stint was with Barangay Ginebra in the 2019 PBA Governors’ Cup.



Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio sees the 7-footer as someone similar to their former import Prince Ibeh, but with a better offensive game.



MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

During the time of Ibeh, NorthPort finished second in the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup in the elimination round, only to lose to seventh-seed and eventual champion San Miguel.



Even Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone believes Slaughter will thrive with NorthPort as he now becomes the focal big man of the Batang Pier.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.