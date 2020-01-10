LOOK: Calvin Abueva joins Translacion of Black Nazarene in Quiapo

TROUBLING as the past year had been for Calvin Abueva, the 'Beast' still knows who he can lean on.

The controversial Phoenix forward once again took part in the annual Traslacion of the Black Nazarene on Thursday as he showed his devotion to Jesus Nazareno.

In a photo snapped by Alvin Aringo, Abueva was among the masses as the miraculous statue made its yearly trek from Quirino Grandstand back to the Quiapo Church.

Abueva also gave updates on his personal Instagram account before and after the annual procession, even posting a boomerang photo of his feet.

It's been a tough year for the energetic Kapampangan who first got in trouble for his lewd gestures towards Bobby Ray Parks' girlfriend Maika Rivera during a game.

His subsequent clothesline on TNT import Terrence Jones back in the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup earned him an indefinite ban from the PBA.

Complicating his situation was a chaotic personal life, with his wife Sam coming out with infidelity accusations and disclosing abuses she and her children allegedly suffered at the hands of Abueva.

The two have since reconciled late last year.

Abueva is still appealing his indefinite ban as he hopes to be able to play for the Fuel Masters come the opening of the next PBA season.