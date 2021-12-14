Surreal feeling as Lassiter, Arwind excited to play before fans again

MARCH 8, 2020 will go down as the last time fans were allowed in a PBA venue to watch a game pre-pandemic. The day saw San Miguel beat Magnolia, 94-78, in the lone game of the 2020 season opener.

Nearly two years later, the PBA is welcoming back its fans albeit in limited number after being cleared by the Quezon City government to hold games at the Big Dome again.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is happy that spectators will be back on Wednesday, ending a long wait for the league to open their doors to their supporters.

“Nakita ko ‘yung mga interviews ng coaches. Excited sila. Kung excited ang mga teams, mas doble ang excitement ko,” said Marcial.

When the league returns at the Big Dome on Wednesday to play before spectators, Magnolia will play Terrafirma at 3 p.m., followed by the contest between Philippine Cup champion TNT and sister team NLEX at 6 p.m.

Continue reading below ↓

Marcial vividly recalled that March 8, 2020 playdate as the entire PBA community not only witnessed the first game of the 45th season but also the Leo Awards where June Mar Fajardo won the MVP as well as the opening ceremony that featured teams and their muses.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PBA opening night on March 8, 2020 PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The game drew a good-sized crowd, with all the spectators seated at the lower sections since the upper level was closed.

Marcial said everybody went through their usual business although there were already concerns as the virus was starting to be a threat in the country.

However, the PBA commissioner recalled sending home someone who was coughing in a room where the muses and even the PBA legends that were to be honored in the opening ceremony were gathered.

“Meron kaming kasamahan na ubo ng ubo. Sabi ko, umuwi ka na. Buti na lang walang COVID. Pero tandang-tanda ko ‘yun… Sa ubo pa lang, nag-alala na ako pero hindi ko akalain na magla-lockdown,” said Marcial.

Gov't announces lockdown

Days after that game, the league decided to postpone practices and later suspend the season when the government announced the lockdown on March 16, 2020.

“Tuesday, nagdesisyon na. Nag-meeting kami, tinigil na,” said Marcial.

Continue reading below ↓

San Miguel gunner Marcio Lassiter recalled an air of uncertainty that night at the Big Dome.

“I remember kinda like not necessarily scared but like, we didn’t know what is happening because the pandemic was about to start. It was a regular game,” said Lassiter, who had 17 points in that San Miguel victory.

At just around that time, in the NBA, Rudy Gobert created controversy when he playfully touched the microphones of reporters during a media conference, and days later, he tested positive of COVID-19.

“I felt like it was kinda surreal like, what’s going to happen, the uncertainty. But it felt like a regular game. We did the parade and we did everything like it was a normal day and then we played. We played against Magnolia.

“Luckily we won. Next thing you know, the pandemic hits and we had our game cancelled and practices cancelled. And that was that,” said Lassiter.

Continue reading below ↓

NorthPort new boy Arwind Santos, who also played in the game when he was still with San Miguel, said it felt like a normal day.

“Hindi naman ako kinabahan nung may COVID na. Tayo naman lahat nung una, iniintindi mo kung may virus, kung totoo. Nung una parang hindi totoo. Akala namin nung una bali-balita lang. Bandang huli, obligado ka na bumili ng mask at limited na ‘yung labas,” said Santos, who scored 18 in the contest.

The Beermen will be playing with fans back on Saturday when they face Blackwater and Lassiter is looking forward to it.

“I’ve been playing in front of great fans for years. I’m just so upset that they couldn’t see all those wins we had. Obviously, we had a lot of it in the bubble. Think of how many games we came back [from deficits]. I had a buzzer-beater against Alaska in the bubble, Alex (Cabagnot),the next game had a buzzer-beater against NorthPort in the semis. I hit a lay-up to win, the fans would have gone crazy.”

Continue reading below ↓

“It’s good because they are going to be so excited to see us play again. You kinda want to do it for them. It’s like they get to watch a game and can go home and say that was a fun time especially for the kids.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"It’s really for the next generation of hoopers or people who love it. They just want to see us give inspiration. That’s why I play my heart out because you’ll never know. That could be their first time watching a game. I can’t wait to shoot those threes,” said Lassiter.

For Santos, his first game back with fans will be on Friday against Barangay Ginebra. But aside from the return of the fans, Santos also said it is a reminder that they remained blessed despite the difficult times.

“Kahit papaano, blessed kami. Kahit nahinto ang PBA, nandoon pa rin ang suporta ng management sa amin noon. Nagpapasalamat ako kay [SMC] Boss RSA [Ramon S. Ang] talaga. Kung kami, regular na tao, nagtatrabaho, wala kaming choice.

Continue reading below ↓

"Haharapin namin ‘yung virus kasi kailangan naming kumita sa araw-araw. Kaya ako, blessed talaga tayong mga players, hindi katulad ng iba na gusto nilang mag-ingat, wala silang choice kundi kumayod.”

Marcial said it feels like the opening of the season all over again. While restrictions will still be implemented at the Big Dome, he also looks forward to the day that the fans will gradually come back at the venue in full force.

“Eto na. Noon, masimulan lang ‘yung bubble, makatapos, masaya na tayo. Eto may fans na tayo, dahan-dahan, eto na ‘yung feeling na parang opening,” said Marcial.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.