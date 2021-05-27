Longtime Crispa executive Tony Uichico dies aged 92

ONE of the few remaining links from the fabled Crispa franchise has passed on.

Antonio ‘Tony’ Uichico, father of Gilas Pilipinas coach Jong Uichico, died on Wednesday (May 26) at the family residence in North Greenhills due to a lingering illness.

He was 92.

‘Mang Tony’ as he was fondly called, the soft spoken official served as athletic director and manager of the Redmanizers, whose late team owner, Danny Floro, was his brother in-law. He was married to the Crispa executive’s elder sister Elena.

Uichico also served as team manager of Crispa 400 when the franchise made a brief comeback via the Philippine Basketball League (PBL) in 1989.

The team won two championships behind coaches Fortunato ‘Atoy’ Co and William ‘Bogs’ Adornado, both former Crispa stalwarts, before disbanding in 1992.

Johnny Abarrientos, Olsen Racela, Bong Hawkins, Vic Pablo, Allan Garrido, Kevin Ramos, Jun Jabar, Edward Joseph Feihl, among others were the prominent players who played for the team when Uichico was team manager.

No wake was held for the late Crispa official, according to coach Jong, as his remains were cremated.

A novena Mass on his behalf was held instead.

Since there was no wake held, Uichico opted to stay at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna where the Gilas Pilipinas team is currently holding a bubble training camp.

As someone involved in basketball for a long time, ‘Mang Tony’ certainly understands his son’s situation.

Rest in God, Sir Tony.

