Limitless retains champion squad, rivals revamp rosters for 2nd conference

LIMITLESS Appmasters are keeping their roster intact as other teams made changes ahead of the second conference of the PBA 3x3.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Reymar Caduyac, and Marvin Hayes are all retained for Limitless who ruled three legs of the inaugural conference, including the Grand Finals to cement its place at the top of the food chain.

The Appmasters, however, will have a tough task ahead of them in the games starting on Saturday.

Platinum Karaoke, which finished runner-up in the finale, added Matt Salem to its roster which has Chris de Chavez, Ryan Monteclaro, JR Alabanza, and Yutien Andrada.

Past leg champions have also kept their rosters intact they hope that their chemistry will lead them to great heights this time out.

TNT, which ruled Leg 1 and finished third in the Grand Finals, will bring back Almond Vosotros, Samboy de Leon, Lervin Flores, Martin Gozum, and Chris Javier, while also adding rookie big man Rey Mark Acuno.

Continue reading below ↓

Leg 2 champs Meralco has also stuck with Tonino Gonzaga, Joseph Sedurifa, Alfred Batino, and Dexter Maiquez, while taking in Yvan Ludovice.

Almond Vosotros and the TNT Tropang Giga look to take the grand title this time. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Purefoods, which reigned in Leg 4, will continue to lean on Joseph Eriobu, Pao Javelona, Val Acuna, Jed Mendoza, and Jun Bonsubre.

Continue reading below ↓

The other teams, however, made tweaks in their rosters as they gun to fare better in the second conference.

Leg 3 titleholders Sista is banking on Kenneth Mocon and Leo De Vera, while also bringing in Joseph Manlangit, Jan Jamon, Wilson Baltazar, and Jamil Gabawan.

Consistent semifinalist Terrafirma also added Jeremiah Taladua to pair up with Dhon Reverente, TH Tumalip, and Jebb Bulawan.

Young guns Encho Serrano, Jayson David, and Mark Dyke are beefing up Ginebra as they join Jollo Go, Dennice Villamor, and Mikee Cabahug.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ken Bono will now be the man in the middle for San Miguel, which is parading Jeff Manday, Louie Vigil, Bacon Austria, James Mangahas, and newcomer Moncrief Rogado.

Prince Rivero has also jumped ship to CAVITEX as he partners with Larry Fonacier, Kyles Lao, AC Soberano, Earnest Reyes, and Dominick Fajardo.

Joshua Webb and Louie Brill have also joined NorthPort where they will team up with LA Revilla, Michael Calisaan, Jeepy Faundo, and Mark Olayon.

Continue reading below ↓

Pioneer, on the other hand, has decided to stay put and will still lean on Gian Abrigo, Robin Rono, Carlo de Chavez, Carlo Escalambre, Dan Reducto, and Christian Rivera.

Levi Hernandez also marks his return to the league as he banners newcomer Master Sardines together with Mon Mabayo, Michole Sorela, Cyrus Tabi, John Mahari, and Jefferson Comia.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.