Limitless Appmasters eliminate Sista Super Sealers

THERE'S still no back-to-back champions in the PBA 3x3.

Limitless Appmasters booted out third leg champion Sista Super Sealers, 21-12, on the final day of pool play of Leg 4 on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Raymar Caduyac spearheaded the Appmasters with 10 points to clinch the last quarterfinal berth in Pool A.

Limitless, Platinum, Cavitex advance

The Appmasters (3-1) join Platinum Karaoke (3-0) and Cavitex Braves (2-2) in the knockout stage.

The Super Sealers ended their campaign with a 1-3 record, exactly a week after winning the Leg 3 championship at the expense of Pioneer Pro Tibay.

The scores

Limitless Appmasters (21) - Caduyac 10, Napoles 5, Rosser 3, Hayes 3.

Sista (12) - Rivero 7, Mocon 3, Argamino 2, De Vera 0.

