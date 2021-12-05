Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Limitless Appmasters eliminate Sista Super Sealers

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    Raymar Caduyac and the Appmasters advance to the round of eight.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    THERE'S still no back-to-back champions in the PBA 3x3.

    Limitless Appmasters booted out third leg champion Sista Super Sealers, 21-12, on the final day of pool play of Leg 4 on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

    Raymar Caduyac spearheaded the Appmasters with 10 points to clinch the last quarterfinal berth in Pool A.

    Limitless, Platinum, Cavitex advance

    The Appmasters (3-1) join Platinum Karaoke (3-0) and Cavitex Braves (2-2) in the knockout stage.

    The Super Sealers ended their campaign with a 1-3 record, exactly a week after winning the Leg 3 championship at the expense of Pioneer Pro Tibay.

    The scores

    Limitless Appmasters (21) - Caduyac 10, Napoles 5, Rosser 3, Hayes 3.

    Sista (12) - Rivero 7, Mocon 3, Argamino 2, De Vera 0.

