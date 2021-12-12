Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Appmasters shut down Meralco to make PBA 3x3 final for first time

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    Reymar Caduyac leads Limitless in the semis with 11 points.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    LIMITLESS Appmasters marched to its first ever final in the PBA 3x3 tournament by downing Meralco, 20-14, in the knockout semis on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

    The Appmasters will meet opening leg champion TNT for the Leg 5 title and the P100,000 prize money.

    The Tropang Giga have caught fire in the final day of the leg and added Terrafirma Dyip in their list of victims, 21-17, as they became the first team to progress in the finals.

    Big man Chris Javier hit a two to break a tight contest and give TNT the lead for good, 14-12.

    Samboy de Leon
    Samboy de Leon and the Tropang Giga are in the title match anew.

    The scores

    First semis

    TNT (21) – De Leon 6, Javier 6, Flores 5, Vosotros 4.

    Terrafirma (17) – Tumalip 7, Salem 7, Bulawan 3, Reverente 0.

    Second semis

    Limitless Appmasters (20) - Caduyac 11, Napoles 4, Rosser 3, Hayes 2.

    Meralco (14) - Batino 6, Maiquez 4, Sedurifa 4.

