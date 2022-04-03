Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Limitless App, TNT set up grudge match in PBA 3x3 final

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    Marvin Hayes in action for Limitless App in the PBA 3x3.
    LIMITLESS App and TNT both took care of business on Sunday to arrange a second title showdown in the PBA 3x3 Second Conference.

    The Appmasters kept their unbeaten run with a 21-9 beating of Purefoods TJ Titans in the Leg 5 semis at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, while the Tropang Giga continued their sizzling run in the playoffs by bundling out Platinum Karaoke, 21-15.

    The two teams already faced each other in the Leg 3 finals, with the Appmasters hacking out a close 21-20 win.

      The Tropang Giga were almost counted out earlier after needing to beat guest team Master Sardines in a sudden-death for the last quarterfinals berth, 21-7.

      But the victory obviously boosted their morale as they went on to oust top seed Pioneer Pro Tibay in the quarterfinals, 22-18, before its semis faceoff with Platinum.

      Limitless App meanwhile, topped Pool B with a 3-0 slate and then defeated San Miguel in the quarterfinals, 21-16, and Purefoods in the semis.

      Winner between the rival teams will take home the top purse of P100,000.

      The scores

      TNT (21) – Flores 7, Vosotros 6, Javier 5, Gozum 3.

      Platinum (15) – De Chavez 6, Monteclaro 6, Banal 2, Andrada 1.

      Limitless App (21) – Rosser 9, Caduyac 5, Napoles 5, Hayes 2.

      Purefoods (9) – Acuna 4, Bonsubre 2, Mendoza 2, Erioubu 1.

