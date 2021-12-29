Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Dec 29
    PBA

    Limitless App repeats over TNT to reach PBA 3x3 grand final title game

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Limitless App Brandon Ganuelas Rosser Marvin Hayes Jorey Napoles Reymar Caduyac
    Brandon Ganuelas Rosser, Marvin Hayes, Jorey Napoles, and Reymar Caduyac celebrate their semifinal win.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    LIMITLESS App picked up from where it left off, repeating over TNT, 21-16, to advance in the championship game of the PBA 3x3 grand finals Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    PBA 3x3 results

    Reymar Caduyac and Brandon Ganuelas Rosser each had seven points, while Jorey Napoles added six, including the twinner that clinched the finals berth for the Appmasters.

    Limitless was the first team to win back-to-back leg titles, doing it both at the expense of the Tropang Giga.

      The Appmasters will meet another favorite in Platinum Karaoke in the winner-take-all match, with the champion going home with the top prize of P750,000.

      Platinum earlier disposed Terrafirma, 21-10, to take the first finals berth.

