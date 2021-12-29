Limitless App repeats over TNT to reach PBA 3x3 grand final title game

LIMITLESS App picked up from where it left off, repeating over TNT, 21-16, to advance in the championship game of the PBA 3x3 grand finals Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

PBA 3x3 results

Reymar Caduyac and Brandon Ganuelas Rosser each had seven points, while Jorey Napoles added six, including the twinner that clinched the finals berth for the Appmasters.

Limitless was the first team to win back-to-back leg titles, doing it both at the expense of the Tropang Giga.

The Appmasters will meet another favorite in Platinum Karaoke in the winner-take-all match, with the champion going home with the top prize of P750,000.

Platinum earlier disposed Terrafirma, 21-10, to take the first finals berth.

