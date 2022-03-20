Limitless App stays on track for back-to-back PBA 3x3 titles

REYMAR Caduyac came through in the clutch as Limitless App repeated over rival TNT, 20-19, to book a return trip to the leg finals of the PBA 3x3 tournament on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Caduyac scored the Appmasters' final four points, including the two that broke a 16-all contest. He added two free throws to clinch the win that kept alive the Appmasters' bid for back-to-back leg championships.

Caduyac finished with seven points behind the team-leading nine points of Jorey Napoles.

Meralco turned to Tonino Gonzaga to oust the San Miguel Beermen, 21-15, in the other semis pairing.

Gonzaga finished with 13 points to lead Meralco, which faces Limitless App in the P100,000 championship showdown.

The Tropang Giga were led by the 13 of Almond Vosotros, but these were not enough to lead the team past the same team that beat them for the Leg 3 title a week ago.

TNT played minus the injured Samboy De Leon, who was replaced in the active roster by Martin Gozum.

The scores:

Limitless (20) - Napoles 9, Caduyac 7, Rosser 4, Hayes 0.

TNT (19) - Vosotros 13, Flores 4, Gozum 1, Acuno 1.

Meralco (21) - Gonzaga 13, Batino 4, Sedurifa 3, Maiquez 1.

San Miguel (15) - Manday 7, Bono 4, Mangahas 2, Vigil 2.

