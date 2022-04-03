Limitless App asserts mastery of TNT in PBA 3x3 Leg 5 Finals

JOREY Napoles came through in the clutch and helped Limitless App repeat over rival TNT, 22-19, to rule Leg 5 of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference.

Napoles buried back-to-back 2s as the Appmasters erased a two-point TNT lead to move on the hill, 20-18.

Title repeat

After TNT closed in at 20-19, Brandon Rosser nailed the game clincher from the corner as Limitless won its second leg title this conference at the expense of TNT.

The Appmasters also defeated the Tropang Giga, 21-20, in the finals of Leg 3.

Napoles finished with 11 points, Rosser with 5 and Reymar Caduyac and Marvin Hayes accounted for the rest of Limitless’ output to win the P100,000 prize money.

“Preparation lang namin, siyempre ang lakas talaga nila (TNT),” said Napoles afterwards.

The Tropang Giga, winner of the opening leg this conference, got 11 from Almond Vosotros and six from Lervin Flores.

TNT took home P50,000 as runner-up.

Platinum Karaoke clinched a podium finish for the first time this conference with a close 18-17 win over Purefoods TJ Titans.

Chris Dechavez nailed the go-ahead basket for Platinum and then watched Joseph Eriobu attempt a long 2 that badly missed its mark to escape with the win.

The third place finish was worth P30,000.

The scores:

Third place:

Platinum (18) - Monteclaro 6, De Chavez 5, Andrada 4, Banal 3.

Purefoods (17) - Eriobu 8, Bonsubre 5, Mendoza 3, Acuna 1.

Finals

Limitless (22) - Napoles 11, Rosser 5, Caduyac 4, Hayes 2.

TNT (19) - Vosotros 11, Flores 6, Javier 1, Gozum 1

