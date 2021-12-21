Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Limitless App ousts SMB, stays on track for PBA 3x3 double

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Limitless App is on track for a PBA 3x3 double.

    LIMITLESS App moved closer to becoming the first back-to-back leg winner of the PBA 3x3 tournament after advancing to the Leg 6 finals on Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    The Appmasters eliminated San Miguel, 19-16, in their semifinals encounter and earn a shot at claiming another crown in the standalone, three-a-side tournament.

    They will battle TNT for the final leg championship before the Dec. 29 grand finals.

      The showdown will be rematch of the previous finals which saw the Appmasters beating the Tropang Giga, 14-13.

      TNT, winner of the maiden leg, booked a seat in the winner-take-all finals with a 19-15 stunner over top seed Platinum Karaoke in the other semis pairing.

      The scores:

      Semis 1

      TNT (19) - Vosotros 10, Gozum 5, Flores 4, Javier 0.

      Platinum (15) - De Chavez 7, Dehesa 3, Alabanza 3, Andrada 2.

      Semis 2

      Limitless App (19) - Caduyac 9, Rosser 6, Hayes 2, Napoles 2.

      SMB (16) - Manday 8, Mangahas 6, Austria 1, Yasa 1.

