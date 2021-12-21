Limitless App overcomes TNT, becomes first back-to-back PBA 3x3 leg champion

LIMITLESS App repeated over TNT, 21-18, to become the first back-to-back leg champion in PBA 3x3 history.

Limitless App as back-to-back PBA 3x3 champion

The Appmasters went to Fil-Am Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Reymar Caduyac early on, before Jorey Napoles and Marvin Hayes took over down the stretch to book a second straight championship Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Napoles scored three straight points to break a tight 13-13 contest, before Hayes buried a two to give the Appmasters an 18-13 cushion from which th Tropang Giga never recovered.

Extracted from its 5-on-5 team, Napoles led all Limitless scorers with seven points, Caduyac with six, Rosser five, and Hayes three.

The Appmasters took home the top prize of P100,000. They previously beat the Tropang Giga, 14-13, to win the Leg 5 championship.

Coach Willy Wilson credited his players for putting Limitless App in the league's 3x3 history book.

"It's the players, its' not me. What I do is to just push them in a direction, but they're the ones that are doing all the work, they're the ones who are sweating, putting their bodies on the court. All the credit goes to them," said the former PBA player and deputy coach of Phoenix Fuel Masters.

Big man Chris Javier took the cudgels for the Tropang Giga with eight points as they settled for the runner up purse worth P50,000.

Earlier, top seed Platinum Karaoke salvages some measure of pride by defeating San Miguel in the battle for third place, 21-13.

The team bagged P30,000.

The scores:

3rd place

Platinum (21) - Alabanza 13, Andrada 4, Dehesa 2, De Chavez 2.

San Miguel (13) - Manday 6, Mangahas 5, Yasa 2, Austria 0.

Finals

Limitless App (21) - Napoles 7, Caduyac 6, Rosser 5, Hayes 3.

TNT (18) - Javier 8, Vosotros 4, Flores 4. Gozum 2.

